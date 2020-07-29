Ogun Assembly passes 2020 revised budget

Kindly Share This Story:

Extends tenure of 18 LG Transition Committees

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Ogun State House of Assembly has passed the year 2020 revised budget which seeks to reduce the state annual budget from N450bn to N280bn resulting in a 38 per cent reduction from the initial budget.

The passage of the bill titled: “H.B. No. 050/OG/2020- A Bill for a Law to amend the Year 2020 Appropriation Law”, was consequent upon the presentation of the report of House Committee on Finance and Appropriation by the Chairman, Olakunle Sobunkanla at a plenary presided over by Speaker Olakunle Oluomo in the Assembly Complex.

Sobunkanla thereafter moved the motion for the adoption of the report, seconded by the Minority Leader, Ganiyu Oyedeji, and supported by other lawmakers through a voice vote.

The Assembly later considered the bill clause-by-clause before the Committee of Supplies of the House, after which the motion for the third reading was moved by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, seconded by a member representing Odeda State Constituency, Oludaisi Elemide after which the Clerk of the House and Head of Legislative Services, Deji Adeyemo did the third reading.

Responding, Speaker Oluomo directed that the clean copy of the bill be transmitted to the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for his assent.

Meanwhile, two bills including the State Energy Board Law, 2020, and the State Safety Commission Law, 2020″ scaled the first reading, as they were read by the Clerk/Head of Legislative Service, Deji Adeyemo before the lawmakers.

In the same vein, the Assembly also approved the extension of 18 out of 20 Local Government Transition Committee Chairmen for another period of three months.

Mr. Akeem Balogun, Chairman House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, read the report of his committee during plenary on the extension of the LG transition committee members.

Balogun explained that the House committee chairman had critically considered the request of the governor to extend the tenure of the caretaker committees for another three months.

He stated that the extension of tenure of Transition Committee Chairmen of Remo North and Ogun Waterside local government areas, Biodun Somoye and Femi Onanuga respectively were declined.

“The committee did not recommend the extension of tenure for the transition committee chairmen of Remo North, Biodun Somoye and Ogun Waterside, Femi Onanuga due to the fact that petitions received from their respective local governments are still receiving the attention of the House.

Balogun moved the motion for the adoption of the report of his committee, seconded by Mr. Ganiyu Oyedeji.

Mr. Olakunle Oluomo, the Speaker, noted that by the adoption of the committee’s report, the appointment of the 18 committee chairmen and members were reconfirmed.

Oluomo added that the House had put on hold the confirmation of Remo North and Ogun Waterside Councils chairmen.

He said that the Vice-Chairmen should take over the affairs of the local government, saying that the HOLGA and the Ministry of local government should ensure it’s implementation.

The speaker ordered the two chairmen concerned to appear before the House on Tuesday, August 11, adding that they should come and defend themselves appropriately before they could be reconfirmed.

Mr. Solomon Osho, had pleaded with his colleague lawmakers to pardon and confirm the chairman of Remo North being his constituency of all offenses he must have committed which they rejected.

Vanguard

