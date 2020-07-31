Ogboru drums more support for Senator Omoagege

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress , APC, in Delta state, Chief Julius Ogboru has called on Deltans to continue to support the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omoagege, commending him for appointing worthy Deltans across the state as his aides.

Ogboru who spoke at a church service at Faith Assembly Prophetic ministry, Abraka, Ethiope East local government thanked Senator Omo-agege representing Delta central senatorial district for appointing him as Senior Legislative aide and his son Junior legislative aide.

He also used the occasion to express gratitude to God for surviving an ailment, saying he was down with serious fever for two weeks.

Chief Ogboru who is also the Delta state Chairman , Delta APC Action Movement , a strong group within the APC in the state said Senator Omoagege had continued to promote the interest of the state as Senator .

“Senator Omoagege is doing great as Senator. Since he came on board as Senator he has appointed people across the entire state and even the country as aides. Go round all parts of the state you hear the people commending him for his good gesture. “, he said.

“Let all Delta central senatorial district and the entire state continue to support him to continue his good works in the senate “, he said

Prominent leaders of the party in the state were on ground to celebrate with him. Chief Ogboru also cut his birthday cake, thanking God almighty for being good to him .

