Oborevwori extols Manager at 60

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Tuesday Senator James Ebiowou Manager has steadily expanded his profile and influence across Delta South senatorial district in particular and Delta State in general by always placing the interest of the people above any other consideration.

Oborevwori in a congratulatory message he personally signed, felicitated with the Senator James Ebiowou Manager on his 60th birthday.

Also read:

The Speaker said; “your years of outstanding leadership, personal attributes of courage, humility and loyalty to our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is an inspiration to us all.

“As you clock 60, I am confident that your years of experience as a ranking Senator will bring more dividends of democracy to our people.

“As a pioneer Chairman of the PDP in Delta State, you (Senator James Manager) steadily expanded your profile and influence across Delta South senatorial district in particular and Delta State in general by always placing the interest of the people above any other consideration.

“My dear Leader and a Distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I join your family members, friends and political associates to warmly felicitate with you as you turn 60.

“Like the proverbial old wine that gets better with age, on behalf of my family and constituents, I pray that the Almighty God will continue to uphold you and your family in favour, good health and more wisdom to serve”.

Kindly Share This Story: