Obaseki’s ticket invalid, surrounded by swindlers says Erahon

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

Former State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Godwin Erahon, yesterday, said Governor Godwin Obaseki is surrounded by swindlers who are urging him and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu to continue to pursue their gubernatorial ambition on the “wonky, expired and empty platform of the PDP”

In a statement issued by Erahon, the former state chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) said the June 26 2020 Supreme Court judgement on the case of Uche Nwosu participating in the primary election of two political parties in Imo State as illegal ought to have made Obaseki have a rethink.

He said: “The apex court crafted the judgement so explicitly as if it was meant for the duo of the governor and his deputy to understand what fate awaits them.

“The Supreme court nullified Uche Nwosu’s nomination in AA on the account that he had contested for nomination under APC.

“As if to explain itself further to the outgoing Governor, the Supreme Court elaborated on how the relevant law nullifies the PDP candidacy for their understanding when it elaborated thus:

“The spirit of the law forbids anyone to contest for nomination under two or more parties in same election or even start the process of being nominated by procuring the nomination form. How does Gov Obaseki hope to escape the last clause?

“The clause has rendered the expired PDP governorship ticket a counterfeit. Obaseki procured APC nomination form, filled and returned same and to crown it up, attended APC screening which he failed. By the clause under reference, the Supreme Court seems to have told Obaseki to stop wasting his time and resources.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: