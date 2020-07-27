NSSF trains 518 administrators, teachers

Kindly Share This Story:

No fewer than 518 administrators and teachers participated in the just-concluded three days retreat facilitated by the Nigeria School Sports Federation, NSSF, in affiliation with the International School Sports Federation.

The training, which held from July 21 to July 23 was tagged “Towards Effective Teaching of Physical and Health Education and Management of School Sports in the New Normal”.

Mrs Olu Young, the Head of Schools Sports in the ministry who participated in the programme, said that the training couldn’t have been organised at a better time.

According to her, “it was very impactful and educative, the workshop opened our eyes to all we need to know, reminded us of what most of us have forgotten.

“It was refreshing; we have all been at home for over three months, as we have renewed our tanks of knowledge, by the time the Coronavirus blows away.

“I want to commend the executive for thinking it right to organise this seminar, and we will be impacting our newly-impacted knowledge in our students. I just want to implore the Olabisi Joseph-led administration not to relent.”

The NSSF trained 74 school sports coordinator, 222 primary school teachers and 222 secondary school teachers, making a total of 518.

Sanni Sagir, the State Coordinator for Zamfara told newsmen that the capacity building during the Covid-19 pandemic was necessary in other to ensure that administrators and teachers stay informed.

He said: “Ideally in situation like this, I believe in any capacity training, the goal is to ensure that you get informed and educated, it must have added value to one’s knowledge, all sectors of life has been affected by the pandemic.

“By refreshing our memory and mind by telling us what and what not to do when eventually we start organising competitions, it has added value to our lives.

“I applaud our President, for coming up with this initiative. It is commendable that she and her board understand that refresher courses are important for our productivity.”

Sharing similar opinion was the State Coordinator for Ogun, Olarotimi Oyekunle, who said more of such training was necessary to educate the trainers.

One of the facilitators of the capacity building, Professor Ebenezer Morakinyo, from the Department of Kinetics and Health Education, University of Ibadan, described the seminar as a good innovation.

“It’s not all the time that we have leaders that are interested in training. What we have are leaders that drains and don’t replenish. So for the NSSF to think it right to do this is laudable.

“The participants, been mostly teachers, were active; a lot of issues were raised, and I must say that I am impressed, knowledge is a two way thing,’’ he said.

Olabisi Joseph, the first female president of the NSSF, said going forward the training seminar would hold quarterly in order to ensure that participants get regular and periodic refresher course.

She added: “The feedback has been massive, and honestly kudos to my executive for making this easy: the moderator, Dr. Oba Funso; our facilitators Dr. R. A. Moronfolu, Dr Joy Akameze and Professor Morakinyo, and the participants for making it interactive.”

Kindly Share This Story: