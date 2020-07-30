NSCDC deploys 1000 personnel for Eid festival in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDS), disclosed that it has deployed about 1000 personnel across the state to provide adequate security during the Eid-el Kabir celebrations.

The Command tasked residents of the state to report strange movements to the Corps or other security agencies for immediate action.

The State Commandant, Oguntuase Kingsley in a release issued by the Public Relations Officer, DSC, Adigun Daniel, on Wednesday assured Muslim faithful of adequate security arrangement during and after the celebration.

He said that the divisional offices at the LGAs are available to entertain their complaints.

He advised that Muslims should adhere to government directive that prayers should be observed in their various mosques, adding that personnel will be going round to ensure strict compliance.

Similarly, the State police command pledged adequate security during and after the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola said the Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie urges the people of the State to observe all Covid-19 rules and guidelines especially social distancing and use of face mask during the festivities.

she added that Muslim faithful is advised to adhere strictly to State Government’s directive on the use of eid praying ground.

Vanguard

