Noah Ibrahim CEO of Novarick Homes and properties, named one of Nigeria’s top 10 real estate disruptors

Kindly Share This Story:

Novarick Homes CEO, Noah Ibrahim, has been named one of Nigeria’s top 10 real estate disruptors. This honour comes on the heels of his numerous achievements in the real estate sector and his advocacy for the use of efficient green energy in real estate development.

The recognition was created to honour real estate CEOs for their achievements and positive contributions in the markets they are out to serve. This recognition also includes those who are excelling in areas such as innovation, modern technology and personal commitment to their business and communities, while also accomplishing great missions that elevate people and communities to internationally acceptable living standards. In turn, transforming Africa and the world at large.

Novarick Homes, in the space of 2 years, has seen rapid growth from 5 employees in 2018 to over 25 employees and 100 property consultants today. The company recently launched Ruby Apartments in Ologolo, Lekki with a master plan that addresses the challenges of infrequent power supply with pre-installed solar panels and inverters in mini flats and two-bedroom apartments while still matching the market price of similar apartments.

READ ALSO:

He was recognised for his leadership efforts towards continued innovation in Novarick homes and properties. He is also an advocate of green and efficient real estate and an advent disruptor who continuously challenges the narratives in the real estate sector.

Speaking with Noah Ibrahim on this recognition, he said; “It’s an honour to be recognized along with so many great CEOs. It is through the extraordinary efforts and support of my team at Novarick Homes and properties limited that we have seen continued success and positively impact the Nigerian real estate industry”.

Other CEOs who were recognized alongside Noah Ibrahim by Top 10 Magazine are TeniolaAdesanya; Group CEO of Oxford Group Nigeria, Kennedy Nnadi, MD/CEO, Pennek Nigeria Ltd, Umar Abdullahi; CEO Cosgrove Investment Ltd, Dr Freeman Osonuga; CEO Adloyalty Business Network, SijibomiOgundele MD/CEO Sujimoto Construction Ltd, AdebolaSheidu; Chairman/CEO, Brains & Hammers Ltd, Kennedy Okonkwo; Group CEO, Nedcomoaks Ltd, Jane Onwumere; GMD PWAN Homes Ltd and AdetolaEmmanuelKing; GMD/CEO, Adron Homes and Properties Ltd.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: