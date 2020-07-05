NNPC names Ewubare’s replacement, appoints, redeploys five others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Michael Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Sunday, confirmed the resignation of its Chief Operating Officer, Ventures and New Business Directorate, Mr. Roland Ewubare, while it appointed Engr. Adeyemi Adetunji as his replacement.

Until his appointment, Adetunji was Chief Operating Officer in charge of the NNPC’s upstream division.

The NNPC also redeployed and appointed five other senior management staff to critical positions within the corporation, while it also confirmed the retirement of its Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, Engr. Farouk Sa’id.

In a statement in Abuja, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obateru, also disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the resignation of Mr. Roland Ewubare, and also approved the retirement of the immediate past Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, Engr. Farouk Garba.

According Obateru, President Buhari also thanked the two former COOs for their meritorious service to the corporation.

Obateru explained that the new appointments and redeployments in the NNPC were part of ongoing efforts to strengthen and reposition the corporation for greater efficiency, transparency and profitability in line with the Next Level Agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Giving a breakdown of the redeployments and appointments, Obateru stated that Mr. Adokiye Tombomieye, Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD), was appointed the new Chief Operating Officer (COO), Upstream; while Mr. Mohammed Ahmed, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), has been appointed the new Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, the position formerly held by Engr. Farouk Garba Sa’id, who retired last week.

Hr said, “The top-level staff movement also affected Sir. Billy Okoye who has been redeployed from the NNPC Downstream Company, NNPC Retail Limited, as Managing Director, to replace Mr. Tombomieye as the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division; while Mrs. Elizabeth Aliyuda, the General Manager, Sales and Marketing NNPC Retail Limited, takes over from Sir Okoye as Managing Director.

“Similarly, Mr. Usman Farouk, Executive Director Asset Management and Technical Services at the NGMC takes over from Mr. Ahmed as Managing Director.”

Commenting on the redeployments and appointments, Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, said the new appointments would enable the corporation live up to the expectation of her shareholders, Nigerians, and give impetus to the ongoing restructuring within the Corporation.

According to him, this was in line with the corporate vision of Transparency, Accountability & Performance Excellence (TAPE).

