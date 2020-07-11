NiMet predicts rainy, thundery weather Saturday to Monday

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted rainy, thundery weather activities from Saturday to Monday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Friday in Abuja said the atmosphere was predominantly wet due to thunderstorms activities earlier during the morning hours.

According to the agency, pockets of thunderstorms were being observed over parts of the north, central, and south of the country.

NiMet predicted cloudy conditions with prospects of thunderstorms over Yola, Bauchi, Taraba, Yobe, southern Borno, Gombe, and Yelwa axis in the morning of Saturday.

”Later in the day, pockets of thunderstorms are likely over Sokoto and Kebbi with central cities expected to be cloudy during the morning hours. In the afternoon, thunderstorms are expected over Minna, Makurdi and Abuja.

”Cloudy morning is anticipated over most parts of south with prospects of few thunderstorms and rains over Ondo and Obudu axis, with prospects of rains over coastal cities of Lagos, Port Harcourt, Uyo, Eket and Calabar axis.

”Later in the day, light thunderstorms and rains are likely over most parts of the south,” it said.

NiMet envisaged likely cloudy conditions over the north on Sunday morning with prospects of thunderstorms over Sokoto, Kebbi, and Gusau axis.

According to it, few thunderstorms are envisaged over Gombe, Kano, and Borno later in the day.

”The central cities are expected to be cloudy both morning and afternoon. Morning rain is expected over the coastal and the Inland of the south.

”Later in the day, thunderstorms and rains are likely over most places in the region,” it said.

NiMet forecast cloudy morning with prospects of thunderstorms over Nguru, Gombe, Yola and Kebbi in the afternoon/evening periods of Monday.

According to the agency, the central cities are expected to be cloudy in the morning.

The agency predicted pockets of few thunderstorms over few places in the afternoon/evening period.

”Moving over to the south, cloudy condition is anticipated over the region in the morning. There are prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the coast and Inland of the south in the afternoon/evening hours,” it said.

