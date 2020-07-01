Breaking News
Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases increase by 790

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 790 confirmed new coronavirus cases in the country on Wednesday.

The 790 cases announced by the Centre for Disease Control takes the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 26,484.

The NCDC also announced the discharge of 406 patients from isolation centers across the country with 13 new deaths reported.

Lagos state, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria topped the number of confirmed cases with 120 new cases taking the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos alone to 10630.

But it was Delta state that recorded the highest number of cases for the day including that of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife.

Enugu state recorded 66 new cases, FCT reported 65 new cases while Edo, Ogun, and Kano recorded 60, 43 and 41 new cases respectively.

Other states are Kaduna-39, Ondo-33, Rivers-32, Bayelsa-29, Katsina-21, Imo-20, Kwara-18, Oyo-11, Abia-10, Benue-6, Gombe-4, Yobe-2, Bauchi-2 and Kebbi-2.

NCDC reports that there are 26484 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria with 10152 discharged and 603 deaths.

