Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday approved the ratification of Air transport agreement between Nigeria and the United States of America, USA.

The air transport bilateral agreement is to strengthen economic, social, and cultural ties between the two countries.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the 10th virtual FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari and coordinated from the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Alhaji Mohammed stood in for the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

According to him, “The Aviation Minister presented a memo today (Wednesday) on the approval for ratification of the air transport agreement between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the United States of America.

READ ALSO: President Buhari presides over Federal Executive Council Meeting

“The minister sought the council’s approval for ratification of the air transport agreement between USA and Nigeria.

“You will recall that both the United States and Nigeria are parties to the Chicago Convention on the 7th of December, 1994. Article 6 of the convention actually urges parties to sign air services agreement with member states to improve social, political, and economic ties.

“The US has ratified its own and Mr. President and council graciously accepted today to also ratify this agreement. So, today, Mr. President signed a valid agreement of Air transport service between Nigeria and the US with the attendant benefits for both countries, especially as Nigeria is working towards having its own full national airline.

“So, we will now take advantage of this air transport bilateral agreement to strengthen economic, social, and cultural ties between the two countries.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: