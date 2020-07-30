Nigeria donates medical supplies to Sao Tome and Principe

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

The Federal Government has donated medical supplies worth N67 million to the Government and people of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe.

The donation was made on behalf of the Nigerian Government by the Acting Head of East and Central African Affairs Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Tukur Maigari, representing the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

He disclosed that President Buhari approved the donation of 5 tons of medical equipment based on the request of the Government of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe.

He said the Government requested Nigeria’s assistance with medical equipment to help in it’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The medical equipment, he further said, include units of test kits, extraction kits, infrared thermometers and personal protective equipment to test up to 20,000 people in Sao Tome and Principe.

“The donation is based on the request of the Government of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe for the assistance of Nigeria for the donation of medical equipment to assist in the ongoing efforts to mitigate the spirit COVID-19 in the country,”

He stated that the two countries share a marine border which necessitated the establishment of the Nigeria-Sao Tome Joint Development Authority (JDA) for exploring the natural hydrocarbon resources for the benefit of both countries.

“Nigeria will continue to participate actively in the work of unity and regionally integrated Africa,”.

Also speaking, the Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of Sao Tome and Principe in Nigeria, Djazalde Agujar, on behalf of the Government and people of Sao Tome and Principe, expressed appreciation to the Government and people of Nigeria for the great help in combating COVID-19 in the country.

“We know that Nigeria, as well, has been dealing with it, so we value very, very much, the way that Nigerian authorities came to the help of Sao Tome and Principe Government as soon as we asked for this to be provided.

“This also expresses the good and frank relationship that exists between Nigeria and Sao Tome and Principe. This is just an example, but we hope and we trust that it will enhance the cooperation and the friendship of our two peoples and our countries,” Djazalde said.

In his remarks, the Executive Director, Monitoring and Inspection, Nigeria-Sao Tome and Principe JDA, Ibiwari Jack, said the relationship between Nigeria and Sao Tome and Principe is symbiotically beneficial to both countries.

“We share a common maritime boundary out of which by a treaty of the United Nations (UN), the Joint Development Zone (JDZ) was demarcated and the JDA was put in place to manage resources in the JDZ,” Jack said.

Jack further said due to the enhanced relationship between both countries, Nigeria and Sao Tome and Principe carry out everything in partnership, adding that the donation was just a measure of the partnership exhibited.

