Nigeria COVID-19 cases cross 40,000

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria COVID-19 cases, on Sunday, hit a total of 40,532 cases with the latest report of 555 new confirmed cases in 18 states.

According to the report of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, out of the 40,532 cases, 17,374 have been discharged and 858 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Again, on Sunday, two persons lost their lives to coronavirus.

The new cases were reported from 18 states of Lagos -156, Kano -65, Ogun -57, Plateau -54, Oyo -53.

Others are: Benue -43, FCT -30, Ondo -18, Kaduna -16, Akwa Ibom -13, Gombe -13, Rivers -12, Ekiti -9, Osun-8, Cross River-3, Borno -2, Edo-2, and Bayelsa-1

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, EOC, activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities,” NCDC noted.

VANGUARD

