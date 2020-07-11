NFIU office bugled, as panel ‘links’ Magu to Kaduna BDC

Kindly Share This Story:

Unknown persons have allegedly bugled the new office of Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, and destroyed computers containing sensitive information, just as the presidential panel probing Magu expected him to respond to an NFIU discovery that he allegedly has a connection with a Kaduna-based bureau de change, BDC.

The presidential probe panel investigating corruption allegations against Magu, the suspended acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had started probing the relationship between Magu and the BDC based in Kaduna.

Sources close to the panel told Vanguard that the embattled EFCC boss is expected to respond to the discovery by NFIU that he “has a connection with the said bureau de change.”

Some officials of the NFIU were said to have appeared before the Justice Ayo Salami panel, investigating Magu, on Thursday, to clarify certain grey areas, especially as relating to some accounts suspected to have been used to move money.

The NFIU officials, it was gathered, told the panel that by their operational protocols and procedure, they didn’t go about with such documents.

They advised members of the panel to visit their office on Friday morning to sight the documents requested.

However, it was alleged that before the panel members got to the NFIU office on Friday morning, some unknown people had broken into the office, went to the room where the documents were stored in the computers, and destroyed them all.

The source said: “From the issues before the committee, there are two big issues concerning bureau de change being allegedly linked to Magu in Kaduna and that BDC has been discovered by the NFIU to have transacted business in the region of N336 billion, $435 million and about 14 million Euros.

“There was another allegation against Magu that a relatively unknown pastor in Lagos, who was linked with Magu was discovered to have N573 million in his account. Also, there was a famous lawyer in Lagos, who took N28 million from the BDC.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: