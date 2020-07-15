News round-up: Reps summons Akpabio, Pondei after Nunieh’s stunning revelations (VIDEO)
Also read: Magu probe: Allow investigation, prosecution to work, Buhari’s aide tells PDP
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
News round-up: Reps summons Akpabio, Pondei after Nunieh’s stunning revelations (VIDEO)