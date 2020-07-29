Breaking News
NDDC Scholarship: Tuition fees of students in UK not paid ― Dabiri-Erewa laments

Abike-Dabiri-Erewa

The Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOm), Abike Dabiri-Erewa in a press statement on Tuesday, again, appealed to the Authorities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to as a matter of urgency intervene by promptly paying the allowances, tuition and other incentives of students on their scholarship scheme, to guarantee their stay and continue their education in the United Kingdom.

A statement issued in Abuja by Mr Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, NIDCOM, made reference to a letter written to the Hon Minister of the Niger Delta Sen. Godswill Akpabio, dated June 18, 2020, NIDC/001/20/1 drawing attention to the plight of the students, and urging the NDDC who are directly responsible for the Students’ scholarships.to pay.

She added that the Commission counts on the Minister’s assurances that all outstanding payments to affected students will be made.

According to the statement, at the moment there have been persistent calls by the students on NDDC scholarship for urgent intervention.

While the deadline for payment of the fees of some of the students have expired or about to expire, non-payment of their allowances have turned many of them to virtually become beggars

The NIDCOM CHAIRMAN once again appeal to the Niger Delta Ministry and the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to intervene urgently and promptly too.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

