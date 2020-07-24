NDDC forensic audit must not be tainted — UNDEDSS

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy, UNDEDSS, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the forensic audit he ordered the Interim Management Committee, IMC, of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to execute is speedily carried out without tainting the process, or further shortchanging the region.

In a statement by its Secretary-General, Tony Uranta, UNDEDSS stated that the resolution followed an Emergency Virtual Executive meeting.

Uranta said: “UNDEDSS has repeatedly decried the quantum of corruption that has become the trademark of the NDDC and the governments of the Niger Delta and we have been totally in support of the current renewed anti-corruption stance and directives of President Buhari.

“Especially the demand that a comprehensive forensic audit be carried out as directed by Mr. President, and, that those indicted be made to face the full consequences of criminality in courts of law.

“The forensic audit should be carried out by internationally credible organisations, with the representatives of the police, NFIU, EFCC, DSS as observers in the first instance. And the name(s) of the forensic auditors must be made known to Nigerians.”

The UNDEDSS scribe also stated that the coalition is not interested in salacious allegations made by any of the players in the ongoing drama, adding that all the Niger Delta wants is that justice be done, and stolen loot recovered.

He said: “We agree that the Senate and House hearings are statutory, but prefer that the NDDC be subjected to the forensic audit ordered by the President.

“Those indicted be treated by the police and anti-corruption institutions as the mere despicable criminals they are, and thus be arraigned before the courts of the land.”

