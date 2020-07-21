Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The National Consultative Front has expressed disappointment over the drama at the National Assembly during the public hearing of probe of the NDDC last Monday.

In a statement signed by Dr. Yunusa Tanko, Head of Publicity, NCF said Nigerians were embarrassed when the investigative panel at the House or Representative was set up to probe the corruption allegations against Akpabio and members of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC.

“In response to the embezzlement, misappropriation and corruption charges that were attributed to the leadership of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the public hearing held on Monday to probe into the alleged corruption was seen by many as a show of national shame, reproach, and maliciousness,” they said

“Recall the Acting chairman when asked to account how he spent the misappropriated amount of money, collapsed and fainted.”

“The development threw Room 231 venue of the hearing into pandemonium. People rushed to his aid and revived him before he was taken to the hospital.”

“We hereby call on President Muhammadu Buhari to react to the issue at hand as a matter of national urgency.”

“NDDC claims to have spent N81.5 billion in 7 months.

They are claiming the money was spent in 7 months and not 6 months as against media reports. What is the difference between 7 or 6 months?

Further, the Minister of Niger Delta, Mr. Akpabio accused the lawmakers of benefiting from the commission. In his words: “so it is important that people who have gone to court, people who genuinely did jobs should be paid for their jobs. For me, I am not against it because, of course, who are even the greatest beneficiaries? It is you, people.”

NCF said corruption sucks a people and leaves them empty, while the international organizations and body are watching Nigeria and how entangled the nation has become to corruption under the auspices of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration; a government that claims to be fighting corruption of all sorts.

“Earlier this year, when the pandemic broke out and the lockdown was imposed, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, had, however, disclosed that N60 billion had been disbursed to 2.5 million households within two days of the kick-off of the disbursements to cushion the effect of the pandemic.

However, many Nigerians cannot tell who the beneficiaries are, or point towards anyone who benefited from the aforementioned scheme.”

“Recall the school feeding programme has consumed over N186 billion which is said to be currently ongoing even as schools nationwide are shut down.

The principal of the anti-corruption war in the country was also indicted for corruption just recently having being accused of diverting recovered houses and funds.”

“Sahara reporters uploaded a documentary on the properties Justice Malami acquired after he assumed office as the Attorney General of the Federation.”

“The list keeps on counting and counting.

We have never been faced with a dire situation of looting the way we are doing now; an epidemic of corruption is sweeping through our nation rapidly and blowing a raging fear of decline and deterioration across the board.”

“We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and every other stakeholder in the 4th republic to fight aggressively and react swiftly to what is going on in our nation before we will be left with no choice but mass civil unrest,” they said.

Vanguard

