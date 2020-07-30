NBA Elections: How top contenders stand

Kindly Share This Story:

The top contenders for the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, national elections have emerged, though the process is still on.

As at noon, candidates for the President, have Babatunde Ajibade, SAN, polled 3,791, Dele Adesina, SAN, 3,537 and Olumide Akpata, 8,584.

Akpata is leading.

For the Secretary-General, Alexander Nduka Muoka, polled 5,268, Joyce Oduah, 7,664, Okey Ohagba 2,253 and Christopher Yakemerigha, 442.

Oduah is leading.

