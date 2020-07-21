Breaking News
Translate

N40bn probe: Gbajabiamila empathises with ailing NDDC boss

On 6:47 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
774,000: We'll resolve our differences with FG in 24hrs ― Gbajabiamila
Speaker of House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila6Gbajabimila, who made a surprise appearance at the venue of the hearing on Monday in Abuja, also apologised for the poor ventilation in the hall.

Also read: AfCFTA: Nigeria risks being dumping ground without industrialization – House Speaker

The parliamentarian said that he had instructed doctors at the National Assembly to see to Pondei speedy recovery.

He said that documents submitted by the ailing acting managing director should be used to carry out further investigations.

The speaker, however,  said that the investigation was about fact-finding and that the facts must come out for the good of the Niger Delta people.

He wished Pondei, speedy recovery and empathised with members of his family and entire NDDC family.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!