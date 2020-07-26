Breaking News
N100bn probe against NEDC, politically motivated, will fail – NEDA

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE North East Development Association, NEDA, has described the N100 billion probe against the North East Development Commission, NEDC, as politically motivated.

 

Mallam Kabiru Duhu, Director Liaison Office of the association, who made the statement in Abuja, Friday, said the probe was bound to fail.

Duhu said that the resolution to probe the NEDC, moved by the minority leader of the House of Representatives, was just a smear campaign against the Commission and to the north which would eventually fail

 

According to him, NEDC is just a year old, adding that despite this, the Commission’s developmental efforts are visible and applaudable by the good people of the region especially the masses

 

The director also said that the resolution which was moved by the PDP minority leader, Ndidi Elumelu, was also an attempt to smear and dent the image of the commission’s leadership and by extension, the north even though the commission. had performed beyond expectations within just a year

 

He advised the legislators to concentrate their energy in tidying up the mess in the southern sister organization which had guzzled trillion of naira over the years with nothing on ground.

 

Duhu, however, expressed shock over the silence of legislators from the north-east region who he said were expected to rise in defence of the activities of the commission during the resolution.

