Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

MURIC blames parents for surge in rape cases

On 6:42 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
MURIC blames parents for surge in rape cases
Rape

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

An Islamic group, Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has blamed the spike in rape cases across the country on poor parental upbringing.

According to the religious body, any society where male children are not taught to respect the opposite sex will face mounting incidence of rape.

MURIC stated this in a Sallah message through its Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, signed and sent to journalists on Friday.

He noted that one of the major reasons for the preponderance of rape is the failure of parents to guide their children.

ALSO READ: How police officer raped me till dawn for not wearing nose mask, widow narrates

The statement reads, “In particular, many parents fail to teach their male children how to respect the other sex.

“They, therefore, grow up treating women and girls like underdogs. Consequently, most young boys commit rape without knowing the implications.

“Parents need to properly tutor them to respect women and girls and to know the legal implication of rape.

“Nigerians should borrow a leaf from the lessons of Id al-Kabir and from Islam in general. If all Nigerian parents tutor their children the way Prophet Luqman (peace be upon him) did in Qur’an 31:13 – 19, our youths will be better guided.

“Luqman told his son to ‘enjoin righteousness and forbid evil’. Rape is evil. It is an act of wickedness. It is barbaric.

“In the same vein, Prophet Ismail (PBUH) obeyed his father even when his father informed him that Allah commanded him to sacrifice his son.

“He told his father, ‘Do what you’re told. So, you will see that I am one of those who are patient’ (Glorious Qur’an 37:102 – 103).”

Meanwhile, Akintola stressed that rape will drastically be reduced if parents tutored their children properly. Above all, if children follow the instructions.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!