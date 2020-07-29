Motherhood Nigeria Initiative Launches “Project Safe Birth”, Call for Partners

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

According to the World Health Organization, Nigeria is the country where 20% of all global maternal deaths happen and also the largest country in Africa. The high number of maternal deaths in Nigeria, especially in the rural communities is due to unequal access to health services.

A safe birth kit with essential items will protect the lives of mothers and babies during childbirth from infection.

According to the convener Abiodun Alabi; “Motherhood Nigeria Initiative launched Project safe birth to reach out to pregnant women in underserved communities with the focus to educate and provide free safe birth kits include such as sterile blade, sterile gloves, antiseptic soap, antiseptic disinfection, cord clamp, mucus extractor, maternity pad, and mentholated spirit. These basic items have a huge impact in preventing or responding to complications during childbirth.

Please support us to reach out to more pregnant women in Ogun state and Lagos state. A safe birth kit cost #3000, you can donate to sponsor a pregnant woman or more. Send donations to; MotherhoodNg Support Service

Vanguard

