Minister announces resumption of operations across 14 airports

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

A total of 14 airports across the country have resumed full domestic flights, following the temporal suspension of aviation services due to the coronavirus pandemic, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has stated.

Sirika who announced this via his verified twitter handle, @hadisirika on Sunday added ministerial approval for resumption of domestic flights was not required.

According to Sirika, both private and charter operations are now fully available to customers even as he pledged to keep the public informed of the resumption date for airports yet to resume operations.

The airports now fully operational domestically include the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport; Port Harcourt International Airport and Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri.

Others are the Maiduguri Airport, Victor Attah Airport, Uyo; Kaduna Airport, Yola Airport, Margret Ekpo Airport, Calabar and Sultan Abubakar Airport, Sokoto.

Also cleared for domestic flight resumption are the Birnin Kebbi Airport, Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos and the Benin Airport.

International flights remain suspended owing to the global anxiety created by the coronavirus pandemic but there are indications that international flight operations would commence before October 2020.

Vanguard

