Menk, Sanusi, Omonokhua, Awosika, Lemu, others for MARS-V webinar

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Following a successful webinar which held on the 27th of June 2020 where many women highlighted the insurgence of rape, its life-damaging effects, and possible solutions, The Movement Against Rape & Sexual Violence (MARS-V) is set to host another insightful conversation aimed at prompting members of the public to join the fight against rape and gender-based violence.

The webinar which is scheduled to take place this Saturday, July 11th, 2020 via zoom, is centered around the religious stances, perceptions and laws on Rape and Gender-Based Violence. It also seeks answers surrounding early girl child marriages, as one of the impeding reasons for the reluctance of some states to adopt laws that can protect children and women from GBV.

Also read:

The Theme of the Webinar is “Rape & Gender-Based Violence from the Religious Perspective”. The religious leaders to speak on this deliberately drafted panel are; Mufti Menk, HRH Muhammadu Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, Most Rev. Dr. Joseph Oche Job, Methodist Archbishop of Abuja, Sheikh Nuruddeen Lemu, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, Minister Communications & Digital Economy – Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Prof. Cornelius Omonokhua Coordinator NIREC, Pastor Taiwo Awosika, General Overseer, The Army of David Ministry, Sheikh Muhammad Bin Uthman Kano, Abubakar Muhammad and Imam Sharafudeen Abdulsalam Aliagan, Chief Imam of NASFAT FCT and Zonal Missioner.

According to a statement from the MARS-V Group, “The panel consists of men who every other man needs to listen to; in understanding the crime against women and children. Since mostly Men are accused of rape and GBV. Men should also talk about it and support women to fight against it. We will continue to exhaust every angle possible and tap into every heavy voice (of both genders) in addressing Rape and GBV – ”

The webinar which will be moderated by Faiz Muhammad Aliyu will ultimately highlight the detrimental religious misconceptions that communities impose upon themselves and also show the role everyone needs to play in joining the local and global fight against Rape and Gender-Based Violence.

Topics to be covered include; Issues affecting the Girl Child ~ An Islamic Perspective; Contemporary Challenges Facing Sharia Legislation on Rape and Domestic Violence; The Responsibility of Parents on The Upbringing and Protection of their Children against Rape; The Religious Perception & Penalty for Rape, Including “Marital Rape”; The Role of Child Upbringing in Shaping the Society: The Islamic Perspective; The Marriageable Age of a Woman – From the Perspective of Christianity, Enforcement and Communal Condemnation as a way Out of Rape and Marital Violence; What Islam Really Says About the Marriageable Age of a Woman, Misogyny and its Relation to Rape; Rape, Nonviolent Rape and The Misconceptions in Islam, etc.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: