Medcoutour’s Dr Anu arraigned in court for ‘potentially injurious conduct’

By Rasheed Sobowale

More than two-month after the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, sealed Medcontour plastic surgery clinic in Lagos state, the doctor in charge was today arraigned in court.

Dr Adepoju Anuoluwapo & MedContour were both arraigned at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi “under criminal charges of failure to comply with FCCPC’s requirements in an investigation; appear & provide info relevant to ongoing investigation”, according to the FCCPC.

Pictures from the event below:

Vanguard recalled that Medcontour clinic was sealed off when a lady, “Vick”, called out Dr Anuoluwapo (a.k.a Dr Anu) on social media, following challenges she has been facing after a breast augmentation performed by the doctor went wrong.

The lady claimed she paid Dr Anu  N1,650,000 for the treatment but has been in pain afterward.

Below is a copy of the statement by the FCCPC when it sealed off Medcontour’s clinic.

On the development of the case, FCCPC posted on its Twitter page on Friday; “FGN v. Dr. Anu Adepoju & Medcontour: Defendant arrested & brought to court under criminal charges of failure to comply with FCCPC’s requirements in an investigation; appear & provide info relevant to ongoing investigation. Prosecution led by Babatunde Irukera, CEO, FCCPC”.

