Mbappe limps out of French Cup final after nasty tackle

Mbappe
Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe reacts after an injury during the French Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Saint-Etienne (ASSE) on July 24, 2020, at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe hobbled off in the first half of Friday’s French Cup final with an ankle injury after a dreadful tackle by Saint-Etienne captain Loic Perrin.

Mbappe received lengthy treatment but was eventually substituted after his right ankle was caught by a clumsy Perrin challenge that resulted in a red card for the centre-back in likely his final game for Saint-Etienne.

Mbappe was replaced by Pablo Sarabia but the greater concern for PSG will be the severity of his injury ahead of next month’s Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta in Lisbon.


PSG also face Lyon in the French League Cup final next Friday before resuming their European campaign in a reworked tournament at the Estadio da Luz on August 12.

