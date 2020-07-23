Marriages should have expiration dates – Toke Makinwa

Kindly Share This Story:

Toke Makinwa, a Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur and author, is of the opinion that marriages should not be allowed to last long, especially when the couples involved are fed up of each other. She made this assertion on Twitter.

In a series of tweets in which the beautiful but controversial social media celebrity wondered why marriages are allowed to last longer than necessary, Toke wrote “I think marriages should have an expiry and subject to renewal clause after a certain number of years, like the way we renew agreements. People should be allowed to look back on time out in, grade themselves and hit the renewal button if they can still stand each other”.

I think marriage should have an expiry and subject to renewal clause after a certain number of years, like the way we renew agreements 🤣🤣🤣, people should be allowed to look back on time out in, grade themselves and hit the renewal button if they can still stand each other — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) July 23, 2020



Toke Makinwa was born on 3 November 1984, in Lagos state. She attended the Federal Government Girls’ College in Oyo state. Makinwa later attended theUniversity of Lagos, where she earned a BA degree in English and literature.

