Malami denies purchasing N300m mansion for son in Abuja

Says allegation that I hired private jets preposterous

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has denied the allegation that he bought N300million mansion for his newly married son, Abdul Aziz, in Abuja.

In a statement on Saturday, Malami, through his media aide, Dr Umar Gwandu, equally described as preposterous, a report by an online media outlet, that he hired private jets to fly dignitaries from across the country to Kano for the second led of his son’s wedding that held on Saturday.

The AGF maintained that the wedding Fatiha of his eldest son took place under strict observance of the protocols and guidelines of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, even as he blamed “disgruntled elements” for all the false allegations against him.

“The attention of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has been drawn to a mischievous, deceitful and perfidious publication with an intent to spread lies.

“It is regrettable that the information communication technology tools have been hijacked by disgruntled elements in spreading fake news and blatant lies.

“The report by the media is a clear violation of ethical journalism practices on verification of facts and authentication of claims. It

evinces lack of professionalism and exposes rash and reckless presentation of a figment of imaginations shrouded with bigotry and

bundled with sentiments of unscrupulous questions.

“For instance, who is the vendor of the purported house bought for the son of the Minister in Abuja at N300m? Where is the so-called mansion located in Abuja? Where are the title documents?.

“God knows that I did not purchase any house for him in Abuja. Not even a rented house was secured for my son in Abuja because he has no plan to live in Abuja.

“The allegation of hiring private jets for the marriage was preposterous.

“It is common knowledge that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice had neither a father nor mother anywhere in Nigeria to be conveyed to Kano for the wedding.

“Who then is the Attorney-General using the chartered flight to convey? Which jets are chartered? Who paid for the charter? Through which means was the money paid?

“It is one of such libellous publications of which the medium is commonly known for, targeted at selected few for unsubstantiated fabricated allegations while overlooking more serious reasonable allegations visibly open against its favoured sectional kingsmen”.

The statement further disclosed that Malami earlier notified his friends and colleagues in writing that the wedding would be low-keyed due to current situation of COVID-19.

“It is important to note that the wedding Fatiha took place in Kano on Saturday 11th July 2020 in the morning.

“Any other activity before or after the wedding Fatiha is not connected with the marriage and we, therefore, disassociate ourselves from it in its entirety”, the statement added.

The online media outlet had reported that the wedding of Malami’s son was lavishly conducted in breach of COVID-19 guidelines, alleging that aside the fact that guests danced and communicated close to one another without face masks, wads of United States dollars and naira notes were sprayed on the newly married couple.

Vanguard

