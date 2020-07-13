Kindly Share This Story:

The Presidential Panel probing Ibrahim Magu, the suspended Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC boss has asked that all directors of the commission, the secretary alongside the Magu untouchables re-appears before it on Monday.

Vanguard gathered that the panel, led by former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami, ask that they all re-appears as sources confirm that the panel was not satisfied with their explanation.

The panel had, last week, grilled Secretary to the EFCC and directors with the commission on some of the allegations against Magu.

Sources close to the panel told Vanguard that some of the officials quizzed could not respond satisfactorily to the questions asked them and, therefore, requested to go back to their offices to study relevant documents at their disposal in readiness for Monday’s session.

The reliable sources also disclosed to Vanguard that the EFCC officials denied involvement in all the allegations against their suspended boss, indicating that only Magu could provide answers to all allegations of financial impropriety against him.

However, the panel, according to the sources, requested them to go back and prepare and possibly arm themselves with documents relating to all transactions allegedly authorised by Magu.

The source said: “The panel has asked the directors and sectional heads to reappear on Monday because most of them could not answer the questions they were asked.

“They said most of the information could only come from the chairman, as he was the person handling the matters. The fresh ones are going on Monday.”

The Panel equally called for the files of all politically-exposed persons and invited the commission’s Director of Finance, who was redeployed to the Ministry of Works a week before Magu was arrested.

