Magu should carry his cross — Police mgt

Kindly Share This Story:

There are indications that the Nigeria Police Force has taken far-reaching decisions over Mr. Ibrahim Magu, suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Police sources told Vanguard that the management team decided that the embattled EFCC boss should be made to carry his cross based on the fact that while he was presiding over EFCC, he deliberately failed to respect senior police officers and never attended senior officers meetings chaired by the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Adamu Muhammed.

Magu, who is currently facing trial before the Presidential Investigation Panel over allegations of corruption levelled against him, is said to have been abandoned to his fate, following his refusal to identify with the police hierarchy while he was the commission’s boss.

The IGP reportedly summoned a meeting with the Force Chief Legal Officer, CP Augustine Salomi, in attendance, where the decision was taken.

On Tuesday, Vanguard reported that operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, and riot policemen stormed Mr. Magu’s private home in Karu and his official residence in Maitama in Abuja, which were ransacked.

Furthermore, President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly warned serving ministers, senior police officers, and top government officials not to be seen offering any assistance over the case.

It was also gathered that the presidential panel has given the directors and senior staff of EFCC seven days to come up with all files containing cases handled under Ibrahim Magu since 2018.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: