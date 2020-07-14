Magu probe: Panel quizzes 3 EFCC operatives

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Presidential panel investigating corruption allegations against the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu on Monday quizzed three operatives of the commission.

The panel also carried carted away from some pieces of computers from the commission’s office.

Sources close to the commission told Vanguard that the current acting Chairman of EFCC, who is the Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar also appeared before the panel.

Umar, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, sources at the commission hinted was brought to EFCC, four years ago by Magu.

One of the sources said: “Three staff of EFCC were brought to the panel for questioning by security officials. They were kept in a separate place and were not allowed to have close contact with Magu.

“The panel stormed EFCC office between 12 and 2 pm and left with Osas and Buhari (not the president). I can’t really identify the third person.”

As at about 8:40 pm both Magu and the panel members were still at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, venue of the investigation.

The suspended anti-corruption boss is facing about 21 corruption allegations brought against him by the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

