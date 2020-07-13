Vanguard Logo

Magu appears at probe panel

Suspended EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has arrived at the Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential Panel for continuation of the investigation of corruption allegations against him.

Magu, who was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday last week arrived at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where the investigation is taking place about 9am.

Some officials from EFCC were last week summoned to appear before the probe panel today, while some directors and sectional heads that could not provide satisfactory answers to the questions thrown to them last week were ordered to come back on Tuesday with relevant documents.

The former EFCC boss is facing a 21 corruption allegation brought against him by the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

