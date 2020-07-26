Machetes-wielding bandits kill 7 in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Again, bandits struck in Kajuru of Southern Kaduna, killing seven natives.

Locales said the bandits also inflicted injuries on others, now battling with machete wounds In the hospital.

“Their survival will be miraculous,” they said.

According to a source, the bandits came from the bush and hacked seven people to death, a woman and six men.

“The armed men came during the rain yesterday night to cause the mayhem.”

“They hit the victims repeatedly with machetes. Two others, a woman and a man are now battling wounds in hospitals, and their survival will be a miracle. They ran into the forest after the operation.”

“The security officers could not challenge them, as there was no night arrangement. We commend police personnel who gave us cover to bury our relations on Friday,” they said.

