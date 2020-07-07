Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

DIRECTOR General of the Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency, WUEDA, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has said the footprints of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the sands of time are bold and visible to all with accomplishments in politics and governance.

While felicitating with the Governor on his 61st birthday, Macaulay in a congratulatory message, said that though the birthday was once a year, he celebrates the governor every day because of his vision and inspiring leadership of the state.

The former Secretary to the State Government, SSG said: “Your footprints in the sands of time are bold and visible to all, with accomplishments in politics and governance of gigantic note.

“As we mark this unique day with you, my prayer is that God Almighty in His infinite mercies will grant you and your family speedy recovery; and divine health henceforth to steer the ship of the State to greater heights.”

He prayed that the Governor’s new age and the decades ahead should be ordained with greater blessings and wisdom to successfully navigate the State out of its current challenges.

