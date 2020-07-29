Local hunters kill bank robbers in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

FOUR suspected robbers who attacked a first generation bank at Okeho in Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo State were reportedly killed by local hunters in a gun duel.

Vanguard also gathered that one of the security men who confronted them was killed in the process.

According to information gathered, the gun-totting robbers first attacked a police station opposite the bank before they went into operation.

The source further hinted that the robbers who were seven in number blew off the security door outside the bank with dynamite.

The information reportedly got to the local hunters who confronted the robbers.

Three of the robbers were said to have been killed and set ablaze by the angry mob who besieged the scene.

When Vanguard called the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gbenga Fadeyi, he confirmed the robbery attack.

He was preparing a statement at the time of filing this report.

