Lingard describes in-form Man United forward as a humble guy

Jesse Lingard is confident Manchester United team-mate Mason Greenwood will remain humble and build on his stunning scoring exploits this season.

Greenwood has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the 2019-20 campaign, becoming a key component of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad despite still only being 18 years old.

The forward has managed 17 goals in all competitions, matching Wayne Rooney, George Best and Brian Kidd to equal the club-record tally for a teenager, and has been a regular starter since the resumption in June.

His early success has raised expectations, both for club and country, but Lingard believes his fellow academy graduate has the right attitude to keep on improving.

“Ever since he started training with the first team, he’s done exceptionally well,” Lingard – who has only started nine league games this term – told Sky Sports.

“Even though he’s so young he’s taken the reins and brought the goals and the assists in.

“He’s been a really good addition to the team. Obviously he’s been banging in goals ever since he was a kid and the manager has seen his talent and put him in the first team and he’s been producing.

“For him now it’s about still working hard, keep practicing and staying humble.

“I think he will do that anyway, he’s always been a humble guy and he’s got confidence as well.”

Greenwood will hope to add to his total when United travel to Leicester City on Sunday, with the winner of the game certain to secure a top-four finish and Champions League football for next season.

If unable to clinch a place via the Premier League, the Red Devils could also qualify by winning the Europa League.

