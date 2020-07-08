Licensed agents commend Customs over revenue generation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

THE Chairman of Ogbese Maritime Service Ltd, Prince Olu Ologbese who doubles as President Good Leadership Advocate has commended the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, for their performance in generating over N500billion revenue for the government in the first half of the year.

Ologbese said that the generated revenue is coming at a time when the Federal Government seriously needs revenue to meet up with its many obligations.

He said he was not surprised at the strides of Controller of Apapa Command, Mohammad Abba-Kure and Tin-Can Controller, Alhaji Musa.

The seasoned licensed Customs agent appealed to the Government and Comptroller General of Customs to release the promotion of the service as incentives to boost their moral for better performance.

He said: “As a matter of fact, the Nigeria Custom Service, NCS, deserves special attention from the Federal Government for risking their lives during this coronavirus pandemic because the Nigerian port did not cease operation and Customs is one of its major stakeholders.

