Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

LG dissolution: Oyo ALGON rejects Appeal Court judgement

On 9:45 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Sets to proceed to Supreme Court

LG dissolution: Oyo ALGON rejects appeal court judgement

By Adeola Badru

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Oyo State, has rejected the Court of Appeal ruling which described its case as speculative on the dissolution of elected Chairmen and Councillors in the state.
  • A statement by the ALGON chairman, Prince Ayodeji Abass – Aleshinloye, said the judgment has clearly shown that the course of justice was not served.

He said the association would now proceed to the Supreme Court for proper redress and judicial interpretation.

According to Abass Aleshinloye, the judgment was a subtle hibernation in legal technicality without due consideration of the hard facts of the issues and the valid points of law.

READ ALSO: Enugu govt, ALGON mourn Nsukka Council Chairman

The statement read: “It is our strong  belief that the course of justice is not served because the crux of the judgement was a subtle hibernation in legal technicality without due consideration of the hard facts of the issues and the valid points of law.”

“Upholding the appeal by Oyo State Government because in their opinion,  the previous Oyo State High Court judgement (perpetual injunction) procured by elected chairmen and councilors in 2019 given by

elected chairmen and councilors in 2019 given by Justice Aderemi after a duly conducted election was “speculative” veered off from the facts of the matter which should have been considered.”

“If their Lordships  opined that the perpetual injunction against the  dissolution that  we got last year was speculative, the question to ask is: was the local government  election held in accordance with the Oyo State electoral law after a high court had discharged  the initial injunction on the conduct of  the election also speculative? Was the mandate freely given by the people also speculative?”

“It is trite in law that governors or state assemblies cannot dissolve elected local government just like federal cannot dissolve state government. This position had been reinforced many times by the Supreme Court, the ultimate court of law which has  the force of the constitution as its judgment applies to everyone and courts.”

READ ALSO: ALGON Donation of Palliatives to Geo-Political Zones: A Mixed-Perspective

“What the appellate  court  has done by this judgment was to have revised the Supreme Court  judgement and technically returned the illegal  power of dissolution of local government to the governors in Nigeria  through the back door. This is dangerous and a setback to democracy and the rule of law.”

“We humbly  reject the judgement and we shall proceed to the Supreme Court for a review. Our lawyers have been informed to take the necessary action.”

“As elected chairmen and councillors, we will continue to defend democracy and our freely given mandate legally and peacefully until justice is done and seen to be done. The struggle continues,” he assured.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!