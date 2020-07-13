Leader of One Million Boys shot dead in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi

A leader of a notorious gang, Biola Ebila, who was on the wanted list of the Oyo State Police Command, has been killed in Ibadan after a reported gun duel between him and a rival gang.

Until his death, yesterday at Olomi area of Ibadan, the warlord was the leader of a dreaded ‘One Million Boys’, a violent gang that has caused orgy of violence in the state.

Ebila had been declared wanted by the police over his alleged involvement in the killing of a leader of another notorious gang, Ekugbemi, some weeks ago.

A source, who confided in Vanguard, claimed that the gang leader was shot by security agents when he was resisting arrest.

While confirming his death, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gbenga Fadeyi, in a telephone interview, said Ebila’s corpse was brought to the police in a tricycle yesterday.

Fadeyi said: “A report reaching me from Kudeti axis stated that the leader of a notorious gang, One Million Boys, Ebila, has been killed.

“His corpse was brought in a commercial tricycle. I don’t have information yet about the cause of his death. His boys have been making frantic efforts to prevent the police from having access into Kudeti area for days.”

To prevent the breakdown of law and order, the police command has deployed its men to the area.

“Our men had been dispatched to the area to investigate the incident. When properly briefed, we shall be able to give a detailed account of what happened. For now, I cannot tell you much,” he said.

He also confirmed that the dead gang leader had been long declared wanted by the police.

Both One Million Boys and the Idi Igi Boys have caused several violent attacks in Ibadan leading to the death of some people and destruction of property.

