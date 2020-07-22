Lawmaker, two others detained over extortion in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama – Lafia

A former member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Sulieman Dan Iyan Gora and two others have been detained by a Magistrate Court sitting in Kudape, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The Lawmaker and his cohorts, Alhaji Gayi and Madakin Yeshi, were ordered to be remanded for alleged extortion and threat to the live of one Hajiya Safiya Umar, the complainant.

The Magistrate, Lama Tattara Theophilus said while delivering judgement after the matter was read and cross-examined pronounced the Lawmaker and two others guilty of the offence

According to the judge, a bail condition ranging from a fine of N1m was slammed on each of the defendants while only a recognise traditional ruler, with international passport would be eligible for their bail.

Before the ruling, counsels to the complainants, Barristers Haruna Iliyasu and Sambo Vungjen, had submitted that the matter be adjoined to the 13 of August 2020.

When journalists sought to hear from the parties involved in the matter after the ruling, both parties declined comments, but the complainant through her son claimed that the property in question belongs to him.

“I am the one who inherited the 14 hectares of the plot belonging to my late father Dr Danbaba Umar, which he gave to the late father of Sulieman Dan Iyan Gora for safekeeping”.

According to him, Sulieman Dan Iyan Gora has encroached into the land and sold part of the land out illegally without “our consent”.

“We gave him some money to refund to whoever he sold the land to in order to enable us to reclaim our property on the advice of Yakanaje Uke, the traditional ruler of Yakanaje Emirate Council.

“It will interest you to know that he is currently encroaching into the land which has resulted in we bringing him and two others to this court of law for justice to prevail,” he said.

The defendants have since pleaded not guilty to the judgement,

