LAPO MfB bond oversubscribed by N200m

By Providence Adeyinka

LAPO MfB Limited SPV Plc’s N6 billion bond offer has recorded N200 million oversubscription. The bond offer was targeted at mitigating funding gaps in the credit market.

Speaking at the bond’s listing ceremony, Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Stock Exchange, Mr Oscar Oyema, commended the bank for its tenacity and promised to continue to provide platforms for credible institutions.

In his remark, Managing Director, LAPO MfB, Dr Godwin Ehigiamusoe, said that the bank would continue to enable the under-banked and economically active poor to become active participants to the nation’s economy.

Ehigiamusoe stated: “With excellent combination of strong corporate governance, experienced management, committed staff and extensive footprints across the country, LAPO MfB is poised to continue to deliver on its core mandate of enhancing financial inclusion.”

