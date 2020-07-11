Lagos tops with 224 new COVID-19 cases, as Nigeria records 15 deaths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

Lagos State came tops again with 244 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, in a total of 664 new confirmed cases and 15 deaths.

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, a total of 31,987 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed so far in Nigeria.

The report states that no state has reported a new case in the last 24 hours.

ALSO READ:

NCDC stated that “till date, 31,987 cases have been confirmed, 13,103 cases have been discharged and 724 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.”

The 664 new cases were reported from 18 states: Lagos -224, FCT- 105, Edo -85, Ondo-64, Kaduna-32, Imo -27, Osun-19 Plateau -17, Oyo-17, Ogun’17, Rivers -14, Delta-11, Adamawa-10, Enugu-7, Nassarawa -6, Gombe-3, Abia-3 and , Ekiti -3.

664 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-224

FCT-105

Edo-85

Ondo-64

Kaduna-32

Imo-27

Osun-19

Plateau-17

Oyo-17

Ogun-17

Rivers-14

Delta-11

Adamawa-10

Enugu-7

Nassarawa-6

Gombe-3

Abia-3

Ekiti-3 31,987 confirmed

13,103 discharged

724 deaths pic.twitter.com/0270SaEJGU — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 11, 2020

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: