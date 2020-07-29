Lagos lawmaker cautions Nigerians against breaching COVID-19 protocol during Eid celebrations

Kindly Share This Story:

As Nigerian Muslims join their counterparts globally to celebrate the 2020 Eid-el-Kabir, Chairman, Lagos House of Assembly Committee on Budget and Economic Planning, Gbolahan Yishawu, has cautioned the citizens against violating coronavirus protocols set by the Federal Government to flatten the curve.

Yishawu stated that the virus spread was yet to subside in the country and that violating the protocol would further affect gains already made by the government to combat COVID-19.

The lawmaker, who represents Eti-Osa constituency 02, made the caution on Wednesday through a statement made available to newsmen from his media office , stressing that Nigerians especially residents of Lagos should celebrate with caution amid the virus spread.

While celebrating with Muslim faithfuls, most especially his constituents, the lawmaker stated that this year’s celebration should be a season to call on Allah to heal Nigeria and the nations of the world from the unseen virus that has claimed the lives of people.

READ ALSO:

According to Yishawu, I want to appeal to our people to be cautious while celebrating Sallah. We should have it in mind that Covid-19 is still with us.

“We must strictly adhere to Covid-19 guidelines by maintaining social distancing, the use of facemasks and constant washing of hands. Doing this will make the virus disappear from our society”, he added

The lawmaker therefore used the opportunity to pray for quick recovery for the people that are still in the isolation centres.

“I want to wish Lagosians and my constituents Eid Mubarak. May Allah strengthen us to submit to His wish and command at all times. Amin.”, he added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: