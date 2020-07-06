Lagos discharges 31 more coronavirus patients

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government on Monday announced the recovery of 31 additional coronavirus patients, having tested negative twice to the disease.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said in a statement that a total of 1,771 patients had been managed and discharged from the isolation centres.

”Good people of Lagos, 31 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 15 females and 16 males, all Nigerians were discharged from our Isolation facilities today to reunite with the society.

”The patients; 13 from Agidingbi, 8 from Onikan, 8 from Gbagada, 1 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and 1 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19.

”This brings to 1,771, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged from Lagos Isolation Centres.

”Let’s continue to adhere strictly to #PhysicalDistancing and #handhygiene principles #ForACOVID19FreeLagos,” the COVID-19 Incident Commander said.

Vanguard

