LADOL deploys MTC 15 equipment for heavy-duty operations

By Godfrey Bivbere

TO ensure efficient operations at its facility in Lagos, the Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base, LADOL, has deployed a heavy crane at one of its terminals. The deployment of the crane, Mammoet Terminal Crane, MTC 15, is a result of a strategic partnership agreement signed by both LADOL and Mammoet earlier this year.

The partnership is aimed at expanding LADOL’s capacity for project cargo handling and logistics for industrial sectors in West Africa and enables LADOL to utilize Mammoet’s crane fleet, project cargo handling and heavy lifting expertise along with project management services to provide clients with more comprehensive and cost-effective solutions.

Mammoet has supplied LADOL with the heavy-lift terminal crane – MTC 15, which has turned LADOL’s quayside into a heavy lift terminal. LADOL’s Executive Director, Business Development, Jide Jadesimi, said, “LADOL and Mammoet personnel worked together and assembled the crane at the quayside. This was no simple task and required precision when each component was connected and assembled. However, in no time at all and with the assistance of cranes, forklifts, and a team of dedicated personnel the MTC 15 was assembled.

“LADOL’s business is driven by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and this partnership with Mammoet is in line with this dedication – bringing more partnerships, jobs, and education and prosperity to Nigeria by taking Nigeria one step closer to being the Industrial Hub for Africa.”

A statement made available to Vanguard Maritime Report, noted that with a load moment matching a 1,200-tonne crawler crane or a large floating sheerleg, the crane enables loads up to 600 tonnes to be lifted to and from the quay from non-geared cargo vessels. This lifting capacity is ideal for loading and offloading heavy items such as columns, vessels, reels, engines, and many other project cargoes.

The crane was installed at the LADOL quayside in May 2020 and is the biggest installed shore crane of its kind in the region. To support Ladol’s quayside operations Mammoet had earlier in the year already mobilised a 250-tonne crawler crane in addition to the MTC 15.

Commenting on the partnership, Michel Bunnik, Commercial Director of Mammoet Middle East and Africa said, “Combination of Mammoet’s MTC crane and LADOL’s excellent infrastructure, such as 200m quay with 8.5m draft, warehousing, fabrication and assembly yards, the base can now be considered as a fully independent heavy lifting terminal. It can support the largest industrial projects in the world, solving cargo handling and logistics challenges of project owners, EPCs and freight forwarders, as they can get heavier things in and out of Lagos more efficiently than they could before.

“The MTC-15 crane is ideal for loading and offloading heavy breakbulk cargo, without having to reinforce the quay, making it possible to bypass other Apapa quays and transport the cargo and materials directly to sites; thus saving a considerable amount of time and resources.”

