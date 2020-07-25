Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – FORMER Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche has blamed increasing leadership failure in Nigeria on lack of fresh ideas in the nation’s politics.

Nwuche, addressing current state of the nation in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said one way to grow a country’s politics is by injecting new blood into the system, courageous young men and women devoid of ethnic bigotry.

Nwuche stated, “Every right-thinking, qualified Nigerian citizen is eligible to contest for any office of his or her choice irrespective of ethnic background.

“We have seen in the past where those who play God in politics used their position to witch hunt Rivers sons and daughters. Such leaders should have no place in our politics and should be shown the way out.

“People should understand that they are not God and cannot be God. You cannot limit a man’s ambition or his achievements. That is between him and God.”

The former House Deputy Speaker declared, “I am now a mentor of youths. In this game of politics, nothing ventured, nothing gained. Let them (youth) seek office legitimately and legally.

“We need to ensure that every eminently qualified Rivers son and daughters who desire elective office should put themselves forward”.

