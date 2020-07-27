Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

Two police officers serving in Kwara state have been dismissed from the force for allegedly extorting a suspect of N2million.

Vanguard was gathered that the dismissed policemen, Sgt Sola Akano and Cpl Babatunde Glorious, illegally arrested the suspect, detained him and later led him to a Zenith bank in Ilorin to withdraw the money as bail before he was released.

Confirming the dismissal, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Kayode Okasanmi, in a statement, said “The duo of ex Sgt Sola Akano and ex Cpl Babatunde Glorious were alleged to have illegally arrested a suspect, booked the suspect already in their custody out on enquiry but took him to his bank, where he was made to empty his bank account, withdrawing the sum of N1,190,000 which the dismissed officers collected from him.

“Not done, they again demanded and insisted on the sum of N200,000 bail which they also collected from members of the suspect’s family before releasing him.

“Not done, the duo seized the two phones of the suspect and as at the time of their arrests, the two phones have already been converted to their personal use.

“It was after the suspect regained his freedom that the matter was brought before the Commissioner of Police, who ordered the investigation of the two ex NCOs.

“This was assigned to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, then in charge of IGP Xsquad, Ilorin, ACP Jephta Nengi, a very upright and thorough officer.

“The Acp and his team did a thorough job as expected and all the facts stated above were established against the dismissed officers.

“The team also discovered that ex Cpl Babatunde Glorious has also converted one of the two phones seized from the suspect, iPhone 11 Promax, to his personal use with many of his pictures and pictures of members of his family seen on the phone.

“The two NCOs were subsequently tried in the Orderly Room under Police Regulations and were consequently dismissed from the Force.” The statement ends.

