Kwara: Kidnapped House of Reps member’s mother, rescued

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

The mother of a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ifelodun/Oyun/Offa federal constituency of Kwara State, Hon. Tijjani Ismail, Alhaja Aminat Tijani who was kidnapped, has been rescued by the police.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that she was kidnapped in Okene, her native town, and place of residence in Kogi state on Friday evening.

She was reportedly kidnapped when she was returning from Mosque where she had gone for 7 PM prayers.

Sunday Vanguard reliably gathered that the kidnappers who are native of Okene the same area the woman lives with them took advantage of the woman whose son is now a member of House of Representatives but never changed her lifestyle in the area.

The credible family source however confirmed to Sunday Vanguard that the woman in her late 60s was successfully rescued by the timely intervention of the police from the kidnappers late Friday evening during which the three the kidnappers were reportedly killed.

According to a Sister of the lawmaker who craved anonymity, “I can tell you authoritatively that Mama has been rescued. She was kidnapped on Friday evening when she was returning from Mosque where she had gone for prayers. Since her rescue, she’s unhurt, doing well and fine. We learned that the kidnappers were killed by the police before she could be rescued ”

The Kidnappers were already asking for a ransom of N60M from Hon Tijani Ishmael the House of Representatives member as a condition for her mother to be released before the police swoop on them.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: