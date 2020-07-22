Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo

A man, Godwin Adeoye, who threatened to bomb the National Assembly, NASS, and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, assets over COVID-19 palliatives, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment on a two-count charge of criminal intimidation and attempt to bomb.

A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State, passed the judgement. The judge, however, gave an option of fine to the convict for being a first offender and his plea of allocotos.

Adeoye, 35, from Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State, had pleaded guilty to the offences brought by the Department of State Services, DSS, before the Lokoja Magistrate’s Court 2, presided over by A. S. Ibrahim.

DSS prosecuting officer, O. A. Yahaya, at the trial said the accused had threatened the Presidential Task Force Team on COVID-19, demanding for palliatives for himself and his group or risk the bombing of the National Assembly and the NNPC.

Following his guilty plea, and his plea of allocotos, the trial judge convicted the accused under Section 397 of the Kogi State Penal code.

Having pleaded guilty to the offence as a student, the only surviving son of his father, and his promise not to repeat same, the trial judge sentenced Godwin Adeoye to two years imprisonment with option of fine on a two-count charge of criminal intimidation and plan to bomb National Assembly and the NNPC.

The DSS prosecutor, Yahaya, however, said they are reviewing the judgement to know whether to go on appeal as the sentence was too lenient.

Godwin Adeoye was arrested on May 13 at Ihima, Okehi LGA in Kogi State, following information from the national headquarters of the DSS his threat to bomb NASS and NNPC, if his demands for palliatives for himself and his group were not met by the Presidential Tasks Force on COVI-19, and was held at DSS facility since.

